Operation Perfect Storm Nabs More Than A Dozen Marines Allegedly Related To Massive SoCal Crime Ring

Seven former Marines and seven active duty Marines are among 64 people arrested today in Southern California for reportedly operating a massive crime ring.



The Marines were allegedly stealing and selling military equipment from Camp Pendleton, to include night-vision goggles and kevlar helmets, reports ABC.

From the report:

The sting, dubbed “Operation Perfect Storm,” also netted 92 stolen vehicles, methamphetamines and ecstasy, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition and high capacity magazines. The value of the stolen goods was estimated at $1 million, according to authorities.

The San Diego District Attorney told reporters that the suspects were caught on camera in a sting.

If proven guilty, this won’t be the first time Marines got caught selling Department of defence property off-base. A Marine pleaded guilty in 2010 to selling spent shell casings to an off-base civilian recycling centre. Also just this year at Pendleton, 3 contractors were found indicted for the theft of $3 million in medical equipment from the base.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is contributing to the drug ring investigation. The suspects could spend upward of 25 years in prison.

