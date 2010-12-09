Check Out The Greatest Hits Of Operation Payback, The Hackers That Took Down Mastercard

UPDATE: Now featuring attacks on Visa and Amazon.
Before Operation Payback started taking down banks that cut funding to Wikileaks, the hacktivist operation has taken down half a dozen major organisation.
Operation Payback is three-month-old campaign against anti-piracy groups and others. Further details about the operation are scare, except for an extensive page on Wikipedia and other user-edited sites. It has been affiliated with hacker group Anonymous and websites like 4chan and Pirate Bay.
The hacker operation claims credit for attacks on the Recording Industry Association of America, the U.S. Copyright Office, Gene Simmons and others.
'Operation: Payback Is A Bitch' commences when 4chan users launch a series of distributed denial of service attacks against various media companies, according to The Register.
At first the hackers attack Aiplex, the India-based company hired to shut down Pirate Bay. Then the offensive grows, attacking websites of the Motion Picture Association of America, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, the RIAA and others. Two anti-piracy law firms were also attacked and shut down for several hours. Hackers also stole and leaked private information from lawfirm ACS:Law.
Portuguese authorities filed a lawsuit to shut down Pirate Bay.
Operation Payback strikes again, attacking the Associação do Comércio Audiovisual de Portugal. All traffic to ACAPOR's website is briefly redirected to Pirate Bay. Hackers also steal emails from the organisation.
Gene Simmons of KISS declared war against hackers at media event Mipcom: 'Make sure your brand is protected...Make sure there are no incursions. Be litigious. Sue everybody. Take their homes, their cars. Don't let anybody cross that line.'
Operation Payback responds by shutting down simmonsrecords.com and genesimmons.com for over a day.
Simmons responded with another threat (now removed from his site), which set off a new wave of attacks: 'Some of you may have heard a few popcorn farts re: our sites being threatened by hackers. Our legal team and the FBI have been on the case and we have found a few, shall we say 'adventurous' young people, who feel they are above the law. And, as stated in my MIPCOM speech, we will sue their pants off. First, they will be punished. Second, they might find their little butts in jail, right next to someone who's been there for years and is looking for a new girl friend. We will soon be printing their names and pictures. We will find you. You cannot hide. Stay tuned.'
The attack limits access to records at the Library of Congress, according to cnet.
In targetting the US Copyright Office, hackers target their first .gov site. This prompts an official and ongoing investigation by the FBI.
The bank that froze a fund for the legal defence of Wikileaks master Julian Assange gets shut down.
Swiss bank Switzerland Post Finance never saw it coming.
Is this the biggest target yet?
Mastercard's website is briefly shut down in response to actions to block donations to Wikileaks.
This one is just embarassing. The hackers announced on twitter plans to take down the site an hour before striking. The DDOS came up just on time.
NOTE: Amazon blames a brief web outtage on internal problems. We'll have more details as available.
After a announced and presumably failed attempt to take down Amazon last week, Operation Payback struck from out of the blue. A twitter message, quickly deleted, announced 'We cant confirm anything because we'll lose our accounts again. Be alert and you will realise.'
Then Amazon.co.uk went down, with similar problems in Franch, Germany and Italy.
Here's the full list of attacks claimed by the group:
ACS:Law acs-law.org.uk 10/03/2010
RIAA riaa.org 10/29/2010
Motion Picture Association of America mpaa.org
Aiplex Software aiplex.com
Davenport Lyons davenportlyons.com
TMG Image Over Networks tmg.eu
Australian Federation Against Copyright Theft (AFACT) afact.org.au
DG Legal dglegal.com
Gallant Macmillan gmlegal.co.uk 10/12/2010
Ministry of Sound ministryofsound.com 10/03/2010
Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE) sgae.es 10/06/2010
Ministerio de Cultura mcu.es 10/06/2010
promusicae promusicae.es 10/06/2010
Federation of the Italian Music Industry (FIMI) fimi.it 10/09/2010
International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) ifpi.it 10/09/2010
-- pro-music.it 10/09/2010
United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office ipo.gov.uk 10/16/2010 05:00 PM GMT
Associação do Comércio Audiovisual de Portugal acapor.pt 10/18/2010
Gene Simmons genesimmons.com 10/19/2010
Satel Film satelfilm.at 10/22/2010
Hustler hustler.com 10/22/2010
FACT fact-uk.org.uk 10/24/2010 10:00 PM GMT
antipiracy.fi antipiracy.fi 10/26/2010
United States Copyright Office copyright.gov 11/03/2010 15:00 GMT
Irish National Federation Against Copyright Theft infact.ie 11/06/2010 18:15 GMT
International Federation of the Phonographic Industry ifpi.org 11/26/10
Warner Bros. warnerbros.com 12/1/10 6:00 PM GMT
PostFinance postfinance.ch 12/6/10
Aklagarmyndigheten Aklagare.se 12/7/10
EveryDNS everydns.com 12/7/10
Joseph Lieberman lieberman.senate.gov 12/8/10
MasterCard mastercard.com 12/8/10 10:30 AM GMT
Borgstrom and Bostrom advbyra.se 12/8/10
