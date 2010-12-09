Check Out The Greatest Hits Of Operation Payback, The Hackers That Took Down Mastercard

Gene Simmons of KISS declared war against hackers at media event Mipcom: 'Make sure your brand is protected...Make sure there are no incursions. Be litigious. Sue everybody. Take their homes, their cars. Don't let anybody cross that line.'

Operation Payback responds by shutting down simmonsrecords.com and genesimmons.com for over a day.

Simmons responded with another threat (now removed from his site), which set off a new wave of attacks: 'Some of you may have heard a few popcorn farts re: our sites being threatened by hackers. Our legal team and the FBI have been on the case and we have found a few, shall we say 'adventurous' young people, who feel they are above the law. And, as stated in my MIPCOM speech, we will sue their pants off. First, they will be punished. Second, they might find their little butts in jail, right next to someone who's been there for years and is looking for a new girl friend. We will soon be printing their names and pictures. We will find you. You cannot hide. Stay tuned.'