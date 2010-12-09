OPERATION PAYBACK ATTACKS SARAH PALIN (She Claims)

Update: ZeroHedge makes a good point and wonders if this is total nonsense. For one thing it’s odd that she emailed Jake Tapper about the story, of all people.



Beyont that, Operation Payback never tweeted anything about this.

Also: the SarahPac website is up.

Also, her spokesperson takes a really strident tone with Tapper:

“No wonder others are keeping silent about Assange’s antics,” Palin emailed. “This is what happens when you exercise the First Amendment and speak against his sick, un-American espionage efforts.”

Anyway, we shall see

This is according to Jake Tapper at ABC…

After going after Visa, Mastercard.com, PayPal, and Julian Assange’s Swiss bank, the shadowy group called OPERATION PAYBACK is going after Sarah Palin.

Specifically they’re going after her website, SarahPAC, and they’re trying to get her credit card information.

Bear in mind that Palin has attacked Assange, and urged Obama to be much more aggressive about going after him.

Click her for a guide to OPERATION PAYBACK’s greatest hits >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.