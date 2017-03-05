Creepy photos show a fake 1950s city filled with mannequins to test nuclear bombs

Upon entering the unprecedented atomic age with the successful testing of the most powerful weapon known to man, the world lived in paranoia.

In order to better understand the blast and thermal effects of a nuclear bomb, the US dropped a 16 kiloton nuclear bomb on a fake town in the middle of the Nevada desert.

The mission, dubbed “Operation Doorstep,” was used to determine if wooden-framed homes, cars, and mannequins (in place of people) could survive a nuclear blast.

Below are the haunting images from the March 17, 1953, test from the US Department of Energy Digital archive.

