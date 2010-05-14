Check Out What It's Like Operating The "Top Hat" To Cover The Oil Leak

The Deepwater Horizon Response website just released these awesome pictures of the command station for remotely operated submarines that are installing the oil-leak fix known as Operation Top Hat.



Fingers crossed!

GULF OF MEXICO – Ryan Gressett (left) and Todd Schilla (right) co-pilot a remotely operated vehicle as a small pollution containment chamber, known as the “top hat,” is lowered into the Gulf of Mexico by the motor vessel Viking Poseidon May 11, 2010. The chamber will be used in an attempt to contain an oil leak that was caused by the mobile offshore drilling unit Deepwater Horizon explosion. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Kelley.

GULF OF MEXICO – David Scott pilots a remotely operated vehicle as a small pollution containment chamber, known as the “top hat,” is lowered into the Gulf of Mexico by the motor vessel Viking Poseidon May 11, 2010. The chamber will be used in an attempt to contain an oil leak that was caused by the mobile offshore drilling unit Deepwater Horizon explosion. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Kelley.

GULF OF MEXICO -Video acquired by a remotely operated vehicle is monitored and recorded onboard the motor vessel Viking Poseido. The video display shows a small pollution containment chamber, known as the “top hat,” being lowered into the Gulf of Mexico by the motor vessel Viking Poseidon May 11, 2010. The chamber will be used in an attempt to contain an oil leak that was caused by the mobile offshore drilling unit Deepwater Horizon explosion. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Kelley.

Don’t Miss: Beautiful NASA Pictures Of The Oil Spill From Space

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.