Opera Unite Isn't Going To 'Reinvent' Anything

Web browser maker Opera’s latest claim is that its new browser “Unite” is going to “reinvent” the Web. No chance. In fact, it won’t even get Opera past 1% market share.

The idea is that Unite has some server functions built in, which you’ll be able to add via an app store of sorts: For example, you’ll be able to turn your browser and computer (and your Internet connection) into a photo sharing site, a Web server, a chat server, a file sharing service, etc.

There is no way this is going to take off. It is not solving a problem that people have with their Web browsers.

As Chris Messina hints at, people, in fact, do not have problems today posting pictures to places like Facebook and Flickr, chatting via services like AIM and Twitter, or hosting Web sites on services like MySpace or WordPress. Most people want Web services to be simple, fast, and reliable. Most people do not want to run Web servers. It’s simply not a problem that people need to (or should) solve with their browser.

So, maybe an interesting idea for the 1% of geeks already using Opera. But to claim this will “reinvent” the Web, or “radically extend what you are able to do online” is nonsense. And not something that Opera — which is a public company with shareholders to consider — should have spent any time developing.

Here’s Opera’s borderline-silly hype video for Unite:

