Opera Singer Renée Fleming Nailed The Super Bowl's National Anthem

Opera singer Renée Fleming sang a perfect national anthem during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium.

“Never heard it sung any better,” NFL announcer Joe Buck said immediately after the performance.

The 54-year-old soprano singer was a bold choice for the NFL, as Fleming isn’t quite a household name — which was proven when Twitter-using viewers made “Renee Flemming” with an extra “m” a trend right after the performance.

