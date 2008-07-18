Opera's New Mobile Web Browser Now Available: Good News For Carriers

Opera Software has opened up beta testing to the public for its new Opera Mobile 9.5 browser. What is it? A better Web browser for smartphones that run Nokia’s (NOK) Symbian operating system and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile. (Beta is for Windows Mobile only, commenter Lucas notes.)



What does it do? Like MobileSafari on Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, Opera Mobile displays full Web pages, pans and zooms, and includes some neat features like the ability to save pages to your phone.

We haven’t had a chance to test it out, but this is more (incremental) good news for carriers — ranging from AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) in the U.S. to Vodafone (VOD), etc. abroad.

We think better mobile Web browsers make using the mobile Web a more enjoyable, more productive experience. That, in turn, should encourage more people to sign up for monthly subscriptions for mobile Internet access — an important growth area for carriers.

