Nightclub Drops Suit Against LeBron James*

UPDATE: Opera has dropped its suit against LeBron. The club says that the issue has been “resolved” and that it was “‘misled’ by someone who was not authorised to act on James’ behalf.”MARCH 8th: LeBron James is no stranger to milking as much money as possible out of his appearances at parties, and some folks are sick of it.



Opera nightclub in Atlanta is suing LeBron after his agent accepted two deposits for $12,000 and $3,500 to make an appearance on March 17, only for LeBron to go back on his word and schedule an appearance at the Gold Room for the same night instead.

LeBron alerted Opera that he would be appearing at Gold Room on March 4th.

The club’s lawsuit says that LeBron’s, “reputation is crucial to conducting … business at Opera and the public has an expectation that defendant James will appear at Opera.” Opera says it would endure “irreparable injury, loss and damage” if LeBron shows up at the Gold Room.

