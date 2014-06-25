This Opera Coach Will Take Your Presentations To The Next Level

The next time you’re falling asleep during a presentation, take notice of the disembodied head bobbing around on stage.

“A lot of times people, especially smart people, will present from the neck up,” says Mary Birnbaum, a New York-based theatre and opera director who moonlights as a speaking coach. “But the most dynamic people are alive from their feet up.”

Birnbaum, 30, did her undergrad at Harvard before studying movement and design at the École Jacques Lecoq in Paris. She’s directed productions at the Julliard School, the Seattle Opera, and on Broadway.

When she’s not directing, she coaches executives, lawyers, and therapists on how to have their whole selves show up on the many stages of life, rather than just their heads.

Because speaking well — or singing amazingly — isn’t just vocal, she says.

It’s physical.

You can see it in the best opera singers. They use all of their breath to sing as loudly as they do: not just breathing into their chest, but deep into their lungs, almost down to the pelvis. This involves the whole body, as feet, legs, and hips support the song.

You call this “breathing to the floor” in opera. It’s the sign of someone who’s going to electrify the audience. The below trailer from the Seattle production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle — which Birnbaum served as associated director for — is such an example.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But many of us — untrained in the ways of the stage — are deaf to the language our bodies are speaking with.

The reason for this is that many people, including opera singers, don’t have the conviction that they can “own stage property,” Birnbaum says. In the arts and in corporate America, the folks who make it up on stage tend to be brilliant overachievers, but they don’t have a physical sense that they deserve to be there.

If you don’t feel like you “own the spotlight,” as Birnbaum says, then you’ll hide even while you’re on stage, presenting from the neck up.

She coached us in a few ways to start singing, speaking, or presenting with the whole body.

First, wake up your body.

To “wake your body up,” Birnbaum says to start with a vinyasa, a traditional yoga sequence of that looks like a mixture of lunges, pushups, and backbends. This gets your whole body involved, including the spine.

Second, get into your breath.

At the center of your chest is a bundle of nerves called the solar plexus. This is where you want to start your breath: not hiding your chest below your keyboard hunch, but standing broadly in a power pose.

“If you elevate your solar plexus and breathe into that you immediately feel more powerful,” Birnbaum says. “Not only do you have more space to breathe, but you appear more sure of yourself.”

From the solar plexus, move out: breathe into the lower lungs, then all the way into the floor. Visualise that your whole body is breathing.

“If you activate your feet and toes and your knees, you’ll feel something,” Birnbaum says.

Third, get your voice ready.

Whether you’re singing or speaking, people want to hear a clear, crisp, steady voice from you, which is hard to do if you’re not ready.

“You want to sit in your lower register, and never allow your breath to make your voice high and jumpy,” Birnbaum says.

The key is to not only prepare what you want to say, but warm up your voice so you can actually say it.

Actors and directors have built a great body of knowledge around these warm-up exercises; Birnbaum recommends the work of

Kristin Linklater and

Cicely Berry, both renowned British vocal coaches. Here’s an interview with Linklater to get an idea of her work:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fourth, make eye contact.

“The way people convince other people in this world is largely through eye contact,” Birnbaum says. “It has somewhat to do with the argument you make, but the most important thing is connecting with people and looking people in the eye.”

When you’re giving a presentation, pick 10 or more people in the audience and actually connect eyes with them. Make people feel like you actually care about them, Birnbaum says, rather than defaulting to viewing the audience as one gigantic blob.

Fifth, occupy the right space.

Whenever you walk into a room, look for the most powerful space — that will be your stage. In a boardroom it could be a place where the light is good and the architecture complimentary. At a cocktail party it might be a hub where many people can cross by.

She says to think of your placement as a framing device: Wherever you’re standing sets the stage for the “movie” of you.

Your body, your breath, your space — all of these things can be used to help you own the stage. But most presenters aren’t used to using these things as tools.

“The point is,” Birnbaum concludes, “everything’s a tool.”

