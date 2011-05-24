Opera's Mini Browser Gets A Huge Refresh For Its iPad Launch

Photo: Apple App Store

Opera’s mini browser has launched on the iPad today, making it the biggest brand name third-party browser available right now.The iPhone 4 app also got an update with Retina Display support.



Opera’s biggest benefit is speed. It can reduce the size of web pages so they load faster on your device. You’ll also get tabbed browsing and a new user interface.

The latest version is available for free now in the App Store.

