Opera's Browser Gets A Speedy Update -- Here Are Our favourite New Features

Opera released a new new update to its web browser, version 11.10, today with a slew of speedy new features.We got a sneak peek at the latest version last week, and there are some nifty features in it that we love.
Most of the update focuses on speed. Opera can reduce the size of a web page so it will load faster on your computer. Although this can be detrimental to image quality, it’s a great option for people who just want to read what’s on the next page.
You can download Opera for Mac, PC, and Linux here.
Click below for a list of what’s new with Opera 11.10, plus a few of our favourite features that continue to get better.
Opera's 'Turbo' feature reduces the size of web pages so they load faster. Before, this meant poorer image quality. In the new version, Turbo has been enhanced so image quality is better and it's a bit faster than it was before.
Opera's Speed Dial feature creates an attractive menu of your favourite sites in your browser. Now Speed Dial will let you add as many sites as you want and adjusts to your monitor's size with a zoom button.
If you visit a website that requires a plugin you don't have yet (like Flash, for example), Opera will automatically download it in the background.
The Tab Stacking feature in Opera has been around since version 11 was first released. It works exactly as it sounds: Just drag stacks on top of each other to group them together.
Mouse gestures have been around for a while in Opera. Version 11 builds on that with a visualisation tool so you can tell what each one does. You can use the gestures to scroll through pages without clicking the mouse.
Opera's URL bar makes it clear when you're visiting a secure site with colour-coded tabs for 'Secure,' 'Trusted,' and 'Turbo' (pages with turbo browsing enabled).
