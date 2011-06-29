Opera 11 Gets Another Update -- Here's What's New

Photo: Wolfiewolf via Flickr

Opera released the next version of its web browser today, bringing along a few neat features we haven’t seen yet.Here’s the breakdown:



Speed Dial: Think of this as bookmarks with a twist. You can display your favourite sites in a pretty grid view. Now there are new Speed Dial extensions that show updates like stocks and weather in real time.

Password synchronisation: You can now sync your passwords across Opera browsers on all your devices.

New design: Opera went for a more simplistic look in this version that emphasises the web page above the browser. It looks a lot like Chrome.

Faster: Opera claims its new browser is faster, and developer friendly. It includes support for HTML 5 and dozens of other behind-the-scenes improvements.

You can download Opera 11.50 now for free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.