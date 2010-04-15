Why Business Insider Switched To OpenX Enterprise For Ad Serving

As the Business Insider audience has expanded exponentially over the past year, it’s helped us secure a growing list of blue-chip advertising partners. And that means we’re delivering an ever greater volume of ads and managing more complex advertising campaigns. Toward the end of 2009 we realised it was time to evaluate ad-serving technologies that could handle our growing ad operations needs. We had been using the free “Community” version of OpenX and realised that we had outgrown it and needed a fully supported solution. With a collective 20 five years of experience involving four different ad servers, our ad ops team had a clear understanding of what to look for in an ad server. We met with a number of potential partners, including the largest player in the industry. After initial scepticism based on experience with the Community version of OpenX, here’s why we decided OpenX Enterprise was the right fit: At a cost-effective price, it offers a powerful feature set that enables us to handle everything we need to do in terms of trafficking, targeting, reporting, and delivering a wide range of media types. Discrepancies with third-party reporting have been well within industry-standard ranges, and rich-media integration has been smooth. The support package means security: knowing that we can easily talk to an OpenX support team member any time we need, as opposed to the automated submit-your-ticket-to-the-queue service offered by competitors. OpenX’s support team has gone above and beyond to help us get the most out of their product. OpenX also offers both display and video ad-serving, reducing the number of partners needed on a multi-media campaign. And we own our data. OpenX is still relatively “young” as a product; it’s big 3.0 release is coming this fall. As an early partner, we have the benefit of insight and input into their product road map, giving us confidence that our business needs will be part of the next generation product.

