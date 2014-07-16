OpenTable Users Say These Are The 30 Best BBQ Restaurants In America

With summer barbecue season in full swing, everyone is in the mood for some mouthwatering steak and smoky ribs. But where is the best place to get your barbecue fix?

OpenTable just released a list of the 30 best barbecue restaurants in America, which is based on more than 5 million verified reviews submitted for more than 19,000 restaurants across the country.

California takes the lead with six of the list’s restaurants located in the state, followed closely by Illinois and New York. This is interesting, considering barbecue originated in the south. There were only seven southern restaurants on the list in total. (As commenters point out, this may be because many BBQ restaurants don’t take online reservations through OpenTable.)

New York’s success on the list is mainly due to the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant chain, as five of its New York locations were deemed among the best.

Here is the full list of the best barbecue restaurants with their locations.

Annapolis Smokehouse — Annapolis, Maryland

Bluebird Barbecue — Burlington, Vermont

Bobby Q — Phoenix, Arizona

Boneyard Bistro — Sherman Oaks, California

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue — Chicago, Illinois

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Chicago q — Chicago, Illinois

Chuck’s Southern Comforts Café — Burbank, Illinois

Chuck’s Southern Comforts Café — Darien, Illinois

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Brooklyn, New York

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Buffalo, New York

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Harlem, New York

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Rochester, New York

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Troy, New York

Freedmen’s — Austin, Texas

The Granary ‘Cue & Brew — San Antonio, Texas

Gus’s BBQ — South Pasadena, California

Hill Country Barbecue Market — Washington, D.C.

Iron Starr Urban Barbecue-OKC — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Kenny’s Smoke House — Plano, Texas

Lambert’s Downtown BBQ — Austin, Texas

Montgomery Inn-At the Boathouse — Cincinnati, Ohio

The Montgomery Inn-Original — Cincinnati, Ohio

Naples Rib Company — Long Beach, California

Percy Street Barbecue — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Piggyback Tavern — Forest Park, Illinois

Russell’s Smokehouse — Denver, Colorado

Southpaw BBQ — San Francisco, California

Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar — Santa Rosa, California

Wexler’s — San Francisco, California

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this post noted that Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Syracuse, NY location did not make the list. That’s because that restaurant does not use OpenTable’s reservation system. The post has been updated.

