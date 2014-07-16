OpenTable Users Say These Are The 30 Best BBQ Restaurants In America

With summer barbecue season in full swing, everyone is in the mood for some mouthwatering steak and smoky ribs. But where is the best place to get your barbecue fix?
OpenTable just released a list of the 30 best barbecue restaurants in America, which is based on more than 5 million verified reviews submitted for more than 19,000 restaurants across the country.
California takes the lead with six of the list’s restaurants located in the state, followed closely by Illinois and New York. This is interesting, considering barbecue originated in the south. There were only seven southern restaurants on the list in total. (As commenters point out, this may be because many BBQ restaurants don’t take online reservations through OpenTable.)
New York’s success on the list is mainly due to the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant chain, as five of its New York locations were deemed among the best.
Here is the full list of the best barbecue restaurants with their locations.
Annapolis Smokehouse — Annapolis, Maryland
Bluebird Barbecue — Burlington, Vermont
Bobby Q — Phoenix, Arizona
Boneyard Bistro — Sherman Oaks, California
Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue — Chicago, Illinois
Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Chicago q — Chicago, Illinois
Chuck’s Southern Comforts Café — Burbank, Illinois
Chuck’s Southern Comforts Café — Darien, Illinois
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Brooklyn, New York
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Buffalo, New York
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Harlem, New York
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Rochester, New York
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Troy, New York
Freedmen’s — Austin, Texas
The Granary ‘Cue & Brew — San Antonio, Texas
Gus’s BBQ — South Pasadena, California
Hill Country Barbecue Market — Washington, D.C.
Iron Starr Urban Barbecue-OKC — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Kenny’s Smoke House — Plano, Texas
Lambert’s Downtown BBQ — Austin, Texas
Montgomery Inn-At the Boathouse — Cincinnati, Ohio
The Montgomery Inn-Original — Cincinnati, Ohio
Naples Rib Company — Long Beach, California
Percy Street Barbecue — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Piggyback Tavern — Forest Park, Illinois
Russell’s Smokehouse — Denver, Colorado
Southpaw BBQ — San Francisco, California
Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar — Santa Rosa, California
Wexler’s — San Francisco, California
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this post noted that Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Syracuse, NY location did not make the list. That’s because that restaurant does not use OpenTable’s reservation system. The post has been updated.
