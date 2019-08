The 100 best restaurants in America, according to OpenTable

Facebook/pages/Blue-Hill-Farm Blue Hill in New York.

If you’re going to spend your hard-earned money on a restaurant, you want to be sure it’s good. And between an endless number of mouthwatering cuisines and great new

restaurants opening left and right, it can be hard to find one that’s just right.

Lucky for us and anyone asking you for a recommendation in the near future, OpenTable just released its list of 100 Best Restaurants for Foodies in America. The list is based on over five million restaurant reviews for more than 20,000 restaurants in all 50 states, as well as DC.

The list of winners spans 30 states, with California as a foodie frontrunner, featuring 17 winning restaurants. New York is next, with nine, Pennsylvania hot on its heels with eight, and Virginia with six. Illinois and New Jersey have five winners each.

Here’s the full list:

A Toute Heure — Cranford, New Jersey

Acquerello — San Francisco, California

Addison Restaurant — San Diego, California

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen — Memphis, Tennessee

Angelini Osteria — Los Angeles, California

Antebellum — Flowery Branch, Georgia

Arethusa al Tavolo — Bantam, Connecticut

Artisanal Restaurant — Banner Elk, North Carolina

bha! bha! Persian Bistro — Naples, Florida

Bibou — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar — Raleigh, North Carolina

Bistro L’Hermitage — Woodbridge, Virginia

Bliss Restaurant — San Antonio, Texas

Blue Hill — New York, New York

Bluestem — Kansas City, Missouri

Boka — Chicago, Illinois

Bolete Restaurant — Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bouchard Restaurant and Inn — Newport, Rhode Island

Bouley — New York, New York

Brindille — Chicago, Illinois

Café Juanita — Kirkland, Washington

Café Provence — Prairie Village, Kansas

Carlos’ Bistro — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Castagna — Portland, Oregon

Charleston — Baltimore, Maryland

Charleston Grill — Charleston, South Carolina

Costa Brava Bistro — Bellaire, Texas

The Crossing — Clayton, Missouri

Degustation — New York, New York

Del Posto — New York, New York

Erling Jensen The Restaurant — Memphis, Tennessee

Fat Canary — Williamsburg, Virginia

Fearrington House Restaurant — Pittsboro, North Carolina

Fishing With Dynamite — Manhattan Beach, California

The French Room — Dallas Texas

Fruition — Denver, Colorado

Gabriel Kreuther — New York, New York

Geronimo — Santa Fe, New Mexico

Girl & the Goat — Chicago, Illinois

The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant — Middleburg, Virginia

goosefoot — Chicago, Illinois

Gramercy Tavern — New York, New York

GW Fins — New Orleans, Louisiana

Highlands Bar & Grill — Birmingham, Alabama

Hostaria Piave — Redondo Beach, California

Il Terrazzo Carmine — Seattle, Washington

Jacques’ Brasserie at L’Auberge Chez Francois — Great Falls, Virginia

joan’s in the Park — Saint Paul, Minnesota

Kai — Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Resort — Chandler, Arizona

Keiko à Nob Hill — San Francisco, California

The Kitchen Restaurant — Sacramento, California

L’Auberge Chez François — Great Falls, Virginia

L’Opossum — Richmond, Virginia

La Nouvelle Maison — Boca Raton, Florida

Lahaina Grill — Lahaina, Hawaii

Le Cirque-Bellagio — Las Vegas, Nevada

Le Vallauris — Palm Springs, California

Les Nomades — Chicago, Illinois

Linwoods — Owings Mill, Maryland

Maison Blanche — Longboat Key, Florida

Mama’s Fish House — Paia, Hawaii

Manresa — Los Gatos, California

Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier — Washington, D.C.

Marché Moderne — Costa Mesa, California

Market Restaurant and Bar — Del Mar, California

The Modern-Dining Room — New York, New York

Monarch — Scottsdale, Arizona

o ya — Boston, Massachusetts

Orchids at Palm Court — Cincinnati, Ohio

The Oxford House Inn — Fryeburg, Maine

Plume at the Jefferson Hotel — Washington, D.C.

Providence — Los Angeles, California

Quince Restaurant — San Francisco, California

Rasika — Washington, D.C.

Restaurant August — New Orleans, Louisiana

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge — Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Restaurant Lorena’s — Maplewood, New Jersey

Rich Table — San Francisco, California

Roe — Portland, Oregon

The Saddle River Inn — Saddle River, New Jersey

Sette — Bernardsville, New Jersey

Shaya — New Orleans, Louisiana

Ski Tip Lodge — Keystone, Colorado

Sotto — Cincinnati, Ohio

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — Santa Rosa, California

The Table at Season To Taste — Cambridge, Massachusetts

Talula’s Daily-Secret Supper Club — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Talula’s Garden — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Terra Restaurant — St. Helena, California

Terrapin Creek Café & Restaurant — Bodega Bay, California

Thomas Henkelmann-Homestead Inn — Greenwich, Connecticut

Toscano Ristorante — Bordentown, New Jersey

Townsend — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Trattoria — Saint James, New York

Trattoria L’incontro — Astoria, New York

Uchi — Dallas, Texas

Vernick Food & Drink — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vetri — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zahav — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.