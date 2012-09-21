OpenTable Says These Are The Top 100 Restaurants For Foodies

Photo: Zagat
OpenTable has just announced the winners of its Diners’ Choice Awards for the Top 100 “Fit for Foodies” restaurants, and California leads the way with 26 total eateries on the list.San Francisco had 13 winners and made up most of the California hotspots, with LA following with a solid five eateries. Also rounding out the Cali list were the cities of Yountville, Forestville, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Oakland.
New York City also fared well, with a total of six restaurants on the list, only one of which was in Brooklyn.
The list of winners spans 17 states and though many of the restaurants serve contemporary American fare, many other cuisines are represented as well. Cajun, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latin American, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Thai, vegetarian, and Vietnamese all made an appearance in the Top 100.
“Foodies are connoisseurs of every cuisine, seeking authenticity and excellence in every bite,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer, in a press release. “Whether they’re eating Southern poutine at Abattoir in Atlanta, a smoked sardine at Camino in Oakland, jalapeno hush puppies at New York’s Dirt Candy, or pork belly sliders at Spur in Seattle.”
The Top 100 Fit for Foodies Restaurants were generated from more than 5 million reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between September 1, 2011 and August 31, 2012. Restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of qualifying reviews.
Below are the list of California and New York restaurants listed by city. For those interested in the other cities to make the list, a complete version is available here.
California:
Red Medicine—Beverly Hills, California
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant—Forestville, California
Cube Café and Marketplace—Los Angeles, California
ink.—Los Angeles, California
Mezze—Los Angeles, California
Playa—Los Angeles, California
Susan Feniger’s STREET—Los Angeles, California
Atelier Crenn—San Francisco, California
Benu—San Francisco, California
Canteen—San Francisco, California
Commonwealth—San Francisco, California
Cotogna—San Francisco, California
Central Kitchen—San Francisco, California
Flour + Water—San Francisco, California
Frances—San Francisco, California
Saison—San Francisco, California
Sons & Daughters—San Francisco, California
SPQR—San Francisco, California
Local Mission Eatery—San Francisco, California
Range—San Francisco, California
Rustic Canyon Wine Bar—Santa Monica, California
Tar & Roses—Santa Monica, California
Camino—Oakland, California
Commis—Oakland, California
Plum—Oakland, California
Ad Hoc—Yountville, California
New York:
Gwynnett St.—Brooklyn, New York
Annisa—New York, New York
Dirt Candy—New York, New York
Kin Shop—New York, New York
Soto—New York, New York
wd-50—New York, New York
