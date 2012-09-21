OpenTable Says These Are The Top 100 Restaurants For Foodies

Kin Shop was one of the NYC winners on OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Awards

OpenTable has just announced the winners of its Diners’ Choice Awards for the Top 100 “Fit for Foodies” restaurants, and California leads the way with 26 total eateries on the list.San Francisco had 13 winners and made up most of the California hotspots, with LA following with a solid five eateries. Also rounding out the Cali list were the cities of Yountville, Forestville, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Oakland.



New York City also fared well, with a total of six restaurants on the list, only one of which was in Brooklyn.

The list of winners spans 17 states and though many of the restaurants serve contemporary American fare, many other cuisines are represented as well. Cajun, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latin American, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Thai, vegetarian, and Vietnamese all made an appearance in the Top 100.

“Foodies are connoisseurs of every cuisine, seeking authenticity and excellence in every bite,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer, in a press release. “Whether they’re eating Southern poutine at Abattoir in Atlanta, a smoked sardine at Camino in Oakland, jalapeno hush puppies at New York’s Dirt Candy, or pork belly sliders at Spur in Seattle.”

The Top 100 Fit for Foodies Restaurants were generated from more than 5 million reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between September 1, 2011 and August 31, 2012. Restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of qualifying reviews.

Below are the list of California and New York restaurants listed by city. For those interested in the other cities to make the list, a complete version is available here.

California:

Red Medicine—Beverly Hills, California

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant—Forestville, California

Cube Café and Marketplace—Los Angeles, California

ink.—Los Angeles, California

Mezze—Los Angeles, California

Playa—Los Angeles, California

Susan Feniger’s STREET—Los Angeles, California

Atelier Crenn—San Francisco, California

Benu—San Francisco, California

Canteen—San Francisco, California

Commonwealth—San Francisco, California

Cotogna—San Francisco, California

Central Kitchen—San Francisco, California

Flour + Water—San Francisco, California

Frances—San Francisco, California

Saison—San Francisco, California

Sons & Daughters—San Francisco, California

SPQR—San Francisco, California

Local Mission Eatery—San Francisco, California

Range—San Francisco, California

Rustic Canyon Wine Bar—Santa Monica, California

Tar & Roses—Santa Monica, California

Camino—Oakland, California

Commis—Oakland, California

Plum—Oakland, California

Ad Hoc—Yountville, California

New York:

Gwynnett St.—Brooklyn, New York

Annisa—New York, New York

Dirt Candy—New York, New York

Kin Shop—New York, New York

Soto—New York, New York

wd-50—New York, New York

