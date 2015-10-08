OpenTable found an interesting trend about people dining alone

Going out to dinner at a restaurant used to be a social affair, but it’s quickly becoming an activity that people are content to do alone.

The reservation-booking app OpenTable’s fastest growing party size is “for one,” with a 62% increase in bookings during the past two years.

“As dining out has become one of our national pastimes, solo diners are taking every opportunity to visit top restaurants whenever they get the opportunity, much as they might attend a sporting event or show,” said OpenTable Chief Dining Officer Caroline Potter on the company’s blog.

The trend could concern some, or you could see it as an app letting people skip the possible embarrassment of making a reservation with a hostess in person or over the phone.

NOW WATCH: Clever food hacks that will save you time and impress your dinner guests



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.