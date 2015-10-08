The 25 best restaurants in America to eat at by yourself when you are single and alone

Dining alone is an experience more and more Americans are enjoying, according to reservation-booking startup OpenTable.
After analysing data on its customers, OpenTable realised that reservations “for one” had grown 62 per cent in the past two years. This means that “single” tables are OpenTable’s fastest growing party size.
Why could this be?
Maybe people have finally gotten tired of the question, “Just one tonight?,” and have found sanctuary in a digital reservation service. Or maybe we are just more lonely, single, and immersed in our phones than ever before.
And we don’t care!
Whatever the reason, OpenTable has created a wonderful list of the best restaurants for, as they call it, “solo dining” — which sounds like a sport. The list is comprised of the restaurants with the most booked tables for one, mixed with the overall star rating of the reviews.
Here are the top 25 in alphabetical order, with a snippet review from Yelp.
'Their lamb burger is the best burger we have ever tried....and the special secret sauce for the fries is the bomb.'
'The sea bass was seared perfectly with a tasty crunch and it was still one of those melt-in-your-mouth dishes.'
'I will say that the scallops with foie gras was probably the most amazing thing I have tried in a while.'
'And their endive salad with pancetta, poached egg wrapped in a column of crispy fried potatoes was super fun and tasty.'
'I had the Hawaiian salmon topped with crab and hobby had the rigatoni chicken, both were excellent.'
'Beef Bone Marrow with marinated radish: For a carnivore like myself, you haven't lived until you try bone marrow.'
'The Little Italy section of Baltimore near the Inner Harbour has quite a few Italian restaurants, and I cannot say that I have tried them all -- actually this is the only one I have been to.'
'I did sample other entrees & I vividly remember that first bite of the 'New Orleans Style' French Toast - Housemade brioche soaked in vanilla cream and deep fried ($US10).'
'Hell, even the sticky toffee pudding was some of the richest and most decadent I've ever tasted.'
'Hugo's has one of the best Key Lime Pies ever, even better than they ones in the Keys if you know what I mean.'
'And yes - do follow everyone's dessert recommendation and GET THE YODEL'S DEVIL'S CAKE -- simply transcendent!'
'I plan to return another time to try their Pike dumpling in lobster sauce which is a rare item on any menu.'
'I started with the foie gras (meat butter) with sauternes jam and white bread, and it was prepared to perfection.'
'Beef cheek pierogies with horseradish creme fraiche, crispy sweetbreads, salmon duck, steak, pork.'
'Happy hour runs from 3 - 6, half price cocktails and 50 cent oysters...you can't buy oysters at the market for 50 cents.'
'Ahi, Ono and Mahimahi sautéed in Panang Curry and coconut milk With Mama's mango chutney, Kula vegetables, and heart of palm.'
'It was shaded from the sun, had a front row seat to the Bellagio fountains and misters to cool you.'
'The lamb cheeks are braised in a dark red sauce until fall-apart tender, like saurbraten, and SUPER DELICIOUS.'
'Had the shrimp cocktail as my appetizer, and the cocktail sauce was superb!'
'Service was excellent, bread was sinful, and my Goat Cheese and Artichoke Tortellini made me want to come back for more.'
'Get The Lunar Orbiter -- it's just a sundae but they serve it with dry ice and the effect is awesome.'
'The crab cakes weren't my favourite, but the she-crab soup was on par with any coastal town specializing in crab.'
'Tonight, I had a glass of the Sonoma Pinot Noir and the caramelised onion and Gruyere bruschetta.'
