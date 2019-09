OpenTable’s IPO priced yesterday at $20, more than 50% the $12-$14 range predicted earlier in the week.

It started trading today at $24.50. And the stock had a quick pop to $30 in its first hour on the market — 50% over the issue price.

It’s since settled to $26.85, about 35% above its issue price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.