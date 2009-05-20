OpenTable Jacks IPO Pricing To $16-$18 Per Share

Online restaurant reservation management company OpenTable has increased the pricing it expects for its IPO to $16-$18 per share, up from its previous estimate of $12-$14 per share, it said in a SEC filing. At the midpoint, that’s a roughly 30% jump.

OpenTable will offer 3 million shares tomorrow, aiming to raise $21.9 million. The company will trade on the NASDAQ under ticker symbol OPEN.

OpenTable made a $366,000 profit on $16 million of sales last quarter, representing 21% year-over-year revenue growth. Last year, the company lost $1 million on $56 million of sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.