OpenTable is giving away free dinners at America's best restaurants

Courtesy of Asta Karalis A pasta dish at Flour + Water in San Francisco.

OpenTable is giving foodies the chance to dine at some of the most prestigious restaurants in the country, minus the steep price tag.

The giveaway, called “100 Open Tables,” includes meals at 100 restaurants in 23 different cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Some of the restaurants — like Daniel and Jean-Georges in New York, L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas, and Flour + Water in San Francisco — have earned Michelin stars and other awards, and they’re notoriously hard to get into.

The campaign comes as part of OpenTable’s recent rebranding, which is transitioning the company away from a reservation service to one focused on the entire dining experience. The company just unveiled a mobile payments option and a completely redesigned site.

The 100 giveaways are truly unique experiences, from a spring feast for 10 at Rotiserrie Georgette to a five-course tasting menu and tour of the kitchen at Eleven Madison Park. At Daniel, a group of four can dine in the chef’s private skybox, located above the kitchen. At Stones Throw in San Francisco, each of the six courses will be paired with a unique craft beer.

To enter the contest, visit OpenTable’s web site and share the invite on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. You can enter to win meals at as many restaurants as you want.

All dinners will take place on April 9.

