OpenTable's Daily Deals Are Live – Huge Idea, Awful Execution

Yesterday afternoon, the first two daily deals in OpenTable‘s Groupon clone, Spotlight, went live.Both deals — one in New York and one in Boston — promptly sold the hundred units they need to trigger. We imagine they’ll ultimately sell far, far more than that.



OpenTable is a natural fit to enter this market, and this gives the company an instant new revenue stream. But relative to the size of the opportunity here, Spotlight is a huge disappointment so far.

We’re very bullish on this space as a whole, but there is only room for a few businesses to make money on a large scale doing exactly what Groupon does, and that space is already occupied. With its size, OpenTable could turn its existing user base into perhaps the fifth or sixth biggest Groupon clone in fairly short order.

But it could do much, much better for itself by doing deals in ways Groupon and others can’t.

For instance:

OpenTable deals should be tied to reservations. Deals could be automatically applied to diners’ checks, avoiding the need to print out and hand over paper coupons, which is a hassle, and which some consumers find embarrassing. This is what New York City startup VillageVines is doing on a small scale already, with early success. OpenTable could be doing it on a massive scale in short order.

A further tweak suggested to us by Yipit cofounder Vin Vacanti: since OpenTable is already hooked into restaurants’ reservation systems, it could let those restaurants push out deals in real-time based on how much unsold inventory they have for particular dates and times. That’s something no one else can offer.

In general, the deals need to be integrated into OpenTable’s site, and made a seamless part of the user experience, rather than segregated as a separate offering. (Kill the ‘Spotlight’ label altogether.)

It’s obviously very early, and OpenTable could be working on improvements, or waiting to see how Spotlight works out in the early going. But if launching a generic Groupon clone is really the company’s strategy, the results are going to be underwhelming. Which is too bad, because this could be huge.

