OpenTable Closes Up 60%

Dan Frommer
f?id=4a15bf2d796c7ae600e27488

Great way to end the tech IPO drought: Benchmark-backed online restaurant reservations service OpenTable priced at $20 last night, opened at $24.50 today, and closed today at $31.89, up 59%. At one point, shares reached $35.50.

OpenTable made a $366,000 profit on $16 million of sales last quarter, representing 21% year-over-year revenue growth. Last year, the company lost $1 million on $56 million of sales.

With a market cap roughly around $700 million, the market values OpenTable at about 12x last year’s sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.