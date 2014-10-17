OpenTable Users Say These Restaurants Have The Best Wine Lists In America

Facebook/Panorama Panorama in Philadelphia has a special unit to dispense 120 different wines.

For some restaurant-goers, the wine selection is just as important as the food.

Restaurant reservation site OpenTable just released its latest Diner’s Choice Award winners, this time looking at the 100 US restaurants with the best wine lists.

The list is based on more than 5 million reviews submitted for more than 15,000 restaurants around the US.

With wine consumption increasing in the US — which recently surpassed France as the world’s biggest market for wine — we only expect the quality of restaurant wine lists to keep getting better and better.

From Napa Valley mainstays to bistros in Maryland, these are the 100 best restaurant wine lists, according to OpenTable:

