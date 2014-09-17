OpenTable Says These Are The Best US Restaurants For Foodies

Foodies always seem to know where to find a great meal.
OpenTable has just announced its top 100 restaurants that are Fit For Foodies, which is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 19,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The list of winners spans 29 states, with 14 in California, 13 restaurants in Oregon and Pennsylvania, and 8 in New York.
The city of Portland, Oregon, cemented its status as a foodie capital with 13 restaurants on the list — more than any other city, including New York and L.A. Philadelphia also had a strong showing, with 11 restaurants making the list.
See the full list of restaurants below.
a(MUSE.) — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Acorn — Denver, Colorado
Altura — Seattle, Washington
Ava Gene’s — Portland, Oregon
Aviary — Portland, Oregon
Bar Avignon — Portland, Oregon
Beast — Portland, Oregon
Bistro C.V. — Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Black Cat — Boulder, Colorado
Blue Hill at Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, New York
Bluestem — Kansas City, Missouri
Bottega — Baltimore, Maryland
Brimmer & Heeltap — Seattle, Washington
Cascina Spinasse — Seattle, Washington
Castagna — Portland, Oregon
chi SPACCA — Los Angeles, California
Commis — Oakland, California
Community Table — New Preston, Connecticut
Corner Table — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Craigie on Main — Cambridge, Massachusetts
The Crimson Sparrow — Hudson, New York
Crudo — Phoenix, Arizona
Cúrate — Asheville, North Carolina
Dirt Candy — New York, New York
dish-Creative Cuisine — Cathedral City, California
django’s Restaurant & Wine Bar — Crested Butte, Colorado
DOC — Portland, Oregon
The Eddy — New York, New York
edison: food+drink lab — Tampa, Florida
Elaia — St. Louis, Missouri
Extra Virgin — Kansas City, Missouri
The Farm and Fisherman — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
FIG — Charleston, South Carolina
Fond — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Forage — Salt Lake City, Utah
FT33 — Dallas, Texas
Girl & the Goat — Chicago, Illinois
Giulia Restaurant — Cambridge, Massachusetts
goosefoot — Chicago, Illinois
Gracie’s — Providence, Rhode Island
Grit & Grace — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Homestead on the Roof — Chicago, Illinois
The House of William & Merry — Hockessin, Delaware
Hugo’s Restaurant — Portland, Maine
The Iberian Pig — Decatur, Georgia
ink. — Los Angeles, California
Julienne Restaurant — Santa Barbara, California
Juni — New York, New York
La Merenda — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Laundry — Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Laurel — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Le Pigeon — Portland, Oregon
Lenoir Restaurant — Austin, Texas
Mateo — Durham, North Carolina
Matthew Kenney’s M.A.K.E. — Santa Monica, California [Currently unavailable]
Mica — Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania
Mokomandy — Sterling, Virginia
n/naka — Los Angeles, California
Natural Selection — Portland, Oregon
Nobuo at Teeter House — Phoenix, Arizona
Noisette — Portland, Oregon
Odd Duck — Austin, Texas
Olympic Provisions Northwest — Portland, Oregon
Orsa & Winston — Los Angeles, California
Papilles — Los Angeles, California
Park Kitchen — Portland, Oregon
Parlor Market — Jackson, Mississippi
Piccolo — Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Pickled Heron — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Playground — Santa Ana, California
Plow & Anchor — Indianapolis, Indiana
Primo — Rockland, Maine
Recess — Indianapolis, Indiana
Red Medicine — Beverly Hills, California
Restaurant Alma — Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm — Lovettsville, Virginia
Ribelle — Brookline, Massachusetts
Roe — Portland, Oregon
Root — New Orleans, Louisiana
Roots Bistro Gourmand — West Islip, New York
Sarma — Somerville, Massachusetts
Sbraga — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Senza — Chicago, Illinois
Sons & Daughters — San Francisco, California
Spur Gastropub — Seattle, Washington
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — Santa Rosa, California
State & Lemp — Boise, Idaho
T.W. Food — Cambridge, Massachusetts
Talula’s Daily-Secret Supper Club — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tanglewood Supreme — Seattle, Washington
TORINO — Ferndale, Michigan
Torrisi Italian Specialties — New York, New York
Townsend — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The Trattoria — Saint James, New York
Union — Pasadena, California
Uptown Billiards Club — Portland, Oregon
Vedge — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vernick Food & Drink — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Will BYOB — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zahav — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
