OpenTable Says These Are The Best US Restaurants For Foodies

Jennifer Polland
State and Lemp dishOpenTableA dish from State & Lemp restaurant in Boise, Idaho

Foodies always seem to know where to find a great meal.

OpenTable has just announced its top 100 restaurants that are Fit For Foodies, which is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 19,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The list of winners spans 29 states, with 14 in California, 13 restaurants in Oregon and Pennsylvania, and 8 in New York.

The city of Portland, Oregon, cemented its status as a foodie capital with 13 restaurants on the list — more than any other city, including New York and L.A. Philadelphia also had a strong showing, with 11 restaurants making the list.

See the full list of restaurants below.

a(MUSE.) — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Acorn — Denver, Colorado

Altura — Seattle, Washington

Ava Gene’s — Portland, Oregon

Aviary — Portland, Oregon

Bar Avignon — Portland, Oregon

Beast — Portland, Oregon

Bistro C.V. — Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Black Cat — Boulder, Colorado

Blue Hill at Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, New York

Bluestem — Kansas City, Missouri

Bottega — Baltimore, Maryland

Brimmer & Heeltap — Seattle, Washington

Cascina Spinasse — Seattle, Washington

Castagna — Portland, Oregon

chi SPACCA — Los Angeles, California

Commis — Oakland, California

Community Table — New Preston, Connecticut

Corner Table — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Craigie on Main — Cambridge, Massachusetts

The Crimson Sparrow — Hudson, New York

Crudo — Phoenix, Arizona

Cúrate — Asheville, North Carolina

Dirt Candy — New York, New York

dish-Creative Cuisine — Cathedral City, California

django’s Restaurant & Wine Bar — Crested Butte, Colorado

DOC — Portland, Oregon

The Eddy — New York, New York

edison: food+drink lab — Tampa, Florida

Elaia — St. Louis, Missouri

Extra Virgin — Kansas City, Missouri

The Farm and Fisherman — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

FIG — Charleston, South Carolina

Fond — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Forage — Salt Lake City, Utah

FT33 — Dallas, Texas

Girl & the Goat — Chicago, Illinois

Giulia Restaurant — Cambridge, Massachusetts

goosefoot — Chicago, Illinois

Gracie’s — Providence, Rhode Island

Grit & Grace — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Homestead on the Roof — Chicago, Illinois

The House of William & Merry — Hockessin, Delaware

Hugo’s Restaurant — Portland, Maine

The Iberian Pig — Decatur, Georgia

ink. — Los Angeles, California

Julienne Restaurant — Santa Barbara, California

Juni — New York, New York

La Merenda — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Laundry — Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Laurel — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Le Pigeon — Portland, Oregon

Lenoir Restaurant — Austin, Texas

Mateo — Durham, North Carolina

Matthew Kenney’s M.A.K.E. — Santa Monica, California [Currently unavailable]

Mica — Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania

Mokomandy — Sterling, Virginia

n/naka — Los Angeles, California

Natural Selection — Portland, Oregon

Nobuo at Teeter House — Phoenix, Arizona

Noisette — Portland, Oregon

Odd Duck — Austin, Texas

Olympic Provisions Northwest — Portland, Oregon

Orsa & Winston — Los Angeles, California

Papilles — Los Angeles, California

Park Kitchen — Portland, Oregon

Parlor Market — Jackson, Mississippi

Piccolo — Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Pickled Heron — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Playground — Santa Ana, California

Plow & Anchor — Indianapolis, Indiana

Primo — Rockland, Maine

Recess — Indianapolis, Indiana

Red Medicine — Beverly Hills, California

Restaurant Alma — Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm — Lovettsville, Virginia

Ribelle — Brookline, Massachusetts

Roe — Portland, Oregon

Root — New Orleans, Louisiana

Roots Bistro Gourmand — West Islip, New York

Sarma — Somerville, Massachusetts

Sbraga — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Senza — Chicago, Illinois

Sons & Daughters — San Francisco, California

Spur Gastropub — Seattle, Washington

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards — Santa Rosa, California

State & Lemp — Boise, Idaho

T.W. Food — Cambridge, Massachusetts

Talula’s Daily-Secret Supper Club — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tanglewood Supreme — Seattle, Washington

TORINO — Ferndale, Michigan

Torrisi Italian Specialties — New York, New York

Townsend — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Trattoria — Saint James, New York

Union — Pasadena, California

Uptown Billiards Club — Portland, Oregon

Vedge — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vernick Food & Drink — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Will BYOB — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zahav — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.