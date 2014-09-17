OpenTable Says These Are The Best US Restaurants For Foodies

OpenTable A dish from State & Lemp restaurant in Boise, Idaho

Foodies always seem to know where to find a great meal.

OpenTable has just announced its top 100 restaurants that are Fit For Foodies, which is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 19,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The list of winners spans 29 states, with 14 in California, 13 restaurants in Oregon and Pennsylvania, and 8 in New York.

The city of Portland, Oregon, cemented its status as a foodie capital with 13 restaurants on the list — more than any other city, including New York and L.A. Philadelphia also had a strong showing, with 11 restaurants making the list.

See the full list of restaurants below.

