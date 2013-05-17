16 Small Businesses On The Verge Of A Breakthrough

OpenSky, a startup known as “the social network of shopping,” recently put out a call for small businesses that deserve to expand.



The Breakthrough Award will be given to the small business with the most votes. OpenSky shared the 16 small businesses that have risen to the top in voting.

The winner of the contest will receive a plethora of web and e-commerce tools to expand and improve business.

The finalists are diverse and offer products ranging from doughnuts to bow-ties.

Impressed with one of these ideas? You can vote here. The winner will be announced June 20.

