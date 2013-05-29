L.A. Galaxy Player Becomes The First Openly Gay Athlete In The MLS

Philip Johnson
robbie rogers

Robbie Rogers made his debut for the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer on Monday. In doing so, Rogers became the first openly gay male athlete to play a game in a major North American league.

Rogers announced his sexuality and retirement from soccer in a February 23 post on his personal blog. Rogers’ post came eight days after his release from English club Leeds United. The 26-year-old former United States national team member wrote it was “time to discover myself away from football.”

Public perception always held that Rogers would return, and on May 1 that seemed likely. The same day NBA player Jason Collins’ came out with a Sports Illustrated cover story, Rogers began training with the Galaxy as a “special guest.”

Rogers told USA Today he began planning his return in April. Speaking before a group of around 500 LGBT children in Portland, Rogers said he “seriously felt like a coward.”

“These kids are standing up for themselves and changing the world, and I’m 25, I have a platform and a voice to be a role model. How much of a coward was I to not step up to the plate?”

Rogers entered the game against the Seattle Sounders in the 77th minute to a roaring ovation. He is expected to continue to serve as a substitute and hopes to play for the U.S. national team in the 2014 World Cup. 

