Key People From Wikileaks Are Ditching "Emperor" Assange To Form A New Site

Key people from Wikileaks, including Julian Assange’s former right hand man, are ditching the notorious site to start “Openleaks,” according to Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter via Sydney Morning Herald.Defectors accused Assange of behaving like “”some kind of emperor or slave trader.”



The new site, Openleaks, has been in development for a while and will launch on Monday. Defectors said the new site will be less political: “Our long term goal is to build a strong, transparent platform to support whistleblowers–both in terms of technology and politics–while at the same time encouraging others to start similar projects. As a short-term goal, this is about completing the technical infrastructure and ensuring that the organisation continues to be democratically governed by all its members, rather than limited to one group or individual.”

One of the defectors behind Openleaks is Daniel Domschelt-Berg, who quit Wikileaks after Assange released Iraq War documents without thoroughly redacting names. He told Assange in an online chat obtained by Wired: “You are not anyone’s king or god, And you’re not even fulfilling your role as a leader right now. A leader communicates and cultivates trust in himself. You are doing the exact opposite. You behave like some kind of emperor or slave trader.”

Meanwhile, Assange’s reputation has multiplied in recent weeks, following a global manhunt and his martyrdom in a massive cyberwar.

