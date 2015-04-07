Opening Night at the unfinished Wrigley Field was a disaster

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images There were not enough bathrooms for the crowd of 34,000.

The MLB season is only one game old and the renovations at Wrigley Field are already a nightmare for Chicago Cubs fans.

Due to a lack of usable restrooms on Opening Night, lines were so long that fans missed multiple innings of the game and some even resorted to urinating into their plastic concession stand cups, according to multiple reports.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports was at the game and confirmed that lines for the restrooms were “problematically long” and posted a photo of what appeared to cups filled with urine.

I’m rather certain this is not flat beer. pic.twitter.com/UCEjhDoi0A

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 6, 2015

Bob Nightengale of USA Today also reported that fans were “using their beer cups for their own portable urinals.”

Others posted photos of the bathroom lines.

This was the crowd in the 1st base line concourse during game action last night at Wrigley. Mainly bathroom lines. pic.twitter.com/kMqXOuQYsH

— Danny Ecker (@DannyEcker) April 6, 2015

According to Nightengale, there were only two working bathrooms on the main concourse level for the 34,000 fans in attendance. Even St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak was forced to give up and go to the clubhouse to find a restroom he could use.

Chicago Cubs spokesperson Julian Green told Business Insider that two bathrooms in the upper deck temporarily were out of order, forcing fans to the main level adding to the already long waits for those restrooms.

“With 35,000 fans showing up in the ballpark, we were simply not prepared to handle guests during peak periods,” Green said. “We have high standards for service and we missed the mark last night.”

Green also apologised to Cubs fans and noted that the team will add portable units for future games.

The renovations were already expected to cause problems early in the season as the new left field bleachers will not be completed until early May and the right field bleachers won’t be suitable for fans until mid-June with construction potentially occurring during games.

For opening night, the Cubs had the bleachers covered with a tribute for Ernie Banks, who recently passed away.

A spokesperson for Major League Baseball chose not comment on the situation.

