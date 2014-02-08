Olympic Rings Malfunction At Opening Ceremony

Leah Goldman

The Olympic Opening Ceremony has begun and we’ve already seen one malfunction.

All of these snowflakes were supposed to turn into the Olympic Rings and one of them stayed a snowflake:

Screen shot 2014 02 07 at 11.25.46 AMBBC

Here’s how it all went down.

The five rings started as little snowflakes:

Snowflakes olympic ringsQuinn Rooney/Getty Images

And they were all supposed to start to expand, but one was a dud:

Snowflake olympic ring malfunctionQuinn Rooney/Getty Images

The final product, ouch:

Rings malfunction olympicsQuinn Rooney/Getty Images

Here’s a GIF of the fail:

Snowflake gif@corkgaines

