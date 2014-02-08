Olympic Rings Malfunction At Opening Ceremony

The Olympic Opening Ceremony has begun and we’ve already seen one malfunction.
All of these snowflakes were supposed to turn into the Olympic Rings and one of them stayed a snowflake:
Here’s how it all went down.
The five rings started as little snowflakes:
And they were all supposed to start to expand, but one was a dud:
The final product, ouch:
Here’s a GIF of the fail:
