Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.
- Asian markets saw a nasty sell-off, with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.95%; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, 1.36%; and Korea’s KOSPI, 0.99%. European markets were likewise down, and U.S. futures were pointing lower too.
- A Chinese bank story from Bloomberg is causing some worry this morning. “Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s most profitable lender, and its four largest rivals expunged in the first six months 22.1 billion yuan ($3.65 billion) of debt that couldn’t be collected, up from 7.65 billion yuan a year earlier, filings showed,” according to the report. “That didn’t pare first-half profits, which climbed to a record $US76 billion, as provisions were set aside in earlier periods when the loans began souring.”
- Spain finally emerged from recession, posting 0.1% GDP growth in the third quarter. The figure broke its 9-quarter negative streak. You’ve got to start somewhere.
- This morning we’ll get some data releases on U.S. housing and imports. At 8:30 a.m. ET, U.S. import prices will come in. Economists are expecting a 0.2% increase, up from last month’s 0.0%. At 9:00 a.m. we’ll have the U.S. house price index. Economists are looking for a 0.8% increase from last month’s 1.0% jump.
- At 10:00 a.m. the Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision. “The Bank of Canada will likely keep its benchmark overnight rate at the 1% level, where it’s stood for more than three years, for at least eight more months as disappointing economic growth keeps consumer price pressures near the very bottom of the inflation-target range,” report the Wall Street Journal’s Nirmala Menon and Don Curren.
- At 10:00 a.m. we will also see Eurozone consumer confidence. Economists are expecting a -14.5 print, slightly better than the last reading, -14.9. Any number below zero indicates negative consumer sentiment.
- Global machinery giant Caterpillar reported Q3 earnings before the opening bell this morning. Earnings came in at $US1.45 per share, much weaker than the $US1.67 expected by analysts. Revenue of $US13.42 billion was also below the $US14.47 billion expected. Boeing also reported earnings. At $US1.80 EPS, the company beat analyst expectations of $US1.55.
- After yesterday’s weak jobs report, Goldman Sachs’ Jan Hatzius wrote clients about the significance of the disappointments of recent months. “The 3-month average gain in nonfarm payrolls is now down to 143,000, the weakest pace since August 2012. Other measures are even softer, with 3-month averages of 82,000 for total household employment growth and 42,000 for ‘payroll-consistent’ household employment growth,” he wrote.
- Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Netflix from 9.98% to 4.5%, he tweeted yesterday. It was a pretty solid trade for the hedge funder, who bought Netflix at $US58 and sold it $US322, a whopping 457% return.
- $13 billion Justice Department settlement aside, investors — led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and BlackRock — are seeking $US6 billion from banking giant JP Morgan over mortgage-backed securities sold to them before the financial crisis, the FT reports. Two years in the making, the deal would likely follow the format of the $US8.5 billion settlement between investors in Bank of America agreed upon in 2011, according to the report. JP Morgan anticipated this case when it set aside $US9 billion last quarter for legal matters, according to the WSJ.
