REUTERS/Pilar OlivaresPolice officers clash with supporters of the native Indian community during a protest outside the Indian museum, next to the Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2013. Police arrested more than 20 indigenous people who occupied the abandoned museum on Sunday as a protest against its demolition, as part of renovations ahead of Brazil’s 2014 World Cup, according to local media.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.