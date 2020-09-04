



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Mohamed El-Erian warns Wall Street can ‘easily’ decline by another 10% after US equities suffered their biggest drop since June. Markets could be headed for a correction if investors switch their positions in the coming days, economist Mohamed El-Erian said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” after US equities tanked by the most since June 11.

2. One of Tesla’s biggest bulls on Wall Street breaks down how the company’s $US5 billion stock sale could benefit retail investors â€” and explains why the electric-car giant would still be cheap at $US1,400 per share in 2024. Tesla’s stock has risen more than 550% amid the wild gyrations of the stock market since COVID-19 broke out in March, but the electric-car behemoth is not resting on its laurels.

3.A commercial real estate-investing expert explains why the future of offices isn’t as bleak as you think â€” and shares 3 property stocks set for gains no matter the path the COVID-19 recovery. As widespread remote work became a reality in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and as some firms gave employees the go-ahead to work remotely forever, some investors have been sounding the alarm about the future of commercial real estate.

4. ‘I had run $US5,000 up to $US140,000 in just 2 years’: Here are the 7 trading rules stock-market wizard Marty Schwartz leverages to help ensure success. Before Marty Schwartz, a legendary trader and author of “Pit Bull: Lessons from Wall Street’s Champion Day Trader,” became an irrefutable force in the stock market, he spent a decade losing money.

5. Bill Ackman says Airbnb’s first choice is to choose the IPO route after the home-rental platform declined a $US5 billion cash injection from his ‘blank-check’ company. Bill Ackman told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that Airbnb’s first choice is to go ahead with an IPO, but hasn’t decided against merging with a special-purpose acquisition company.

6. Facebook says it will remove videos of Trump encouraging people to vote twice, unless they’re being posted to show he’s wrong. Facebook will be taking down videos of the president telling people to vote twice, the company told Axios on Thursday.

7. Danske Bank to pay up to $US16 million in total to overcharged customers. The bank said last year that it had failed to inform customers it expected poor performance from its Flexinvest Fri investment product and continued to sell it to new customers after raising fees associated with it in 2017.

8. Stocks take a breather after Thursday’s brutal tech-sell off drove Wall Street to its biggest drop in three months. European stocks rose in early trade. But Germany’s DAX Index is down 0.3% and the Eurostoxx 50 are flat as of 7:28 am. ET. Asian stocks fell. US futures on the Dow 30 are up 0.40%, S&P 500 futures are flat, and the Nasdaq 100 is pointing to a 1.2% fall.

9. Earnings coming in. Global Fashion Group Q2 20 earnings and Jubilant Life Services Q1 2021 earnings are coming in.

10. On the economic front. US unemployment and the Labour Force Participation rate are due.

