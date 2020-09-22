REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Specialist trader Chris Malloy gives a price to traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. European stocks recover after biggest daily loss in three months, but ‘COVID-19 noise’ spreads across the region. The UK’s chief scientific adviser warned the country could see 50,000 new cases every day until mid-October unless further measures are imposed.

2. China will be the ‘most important marginal driver of global GDP,’ ex-Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill says. He said other BRIC nations – Brazil, Russia, and India – are “considerably behind” in their economic recovery.

3. The stock market is ‘dangerous’ now â€” but 4 reasons should drive investors to take advantage of a huge buying opportunity, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says. Lee believes that the stock market could test its “magnetic” 200-day moving average, which would represent 6% downside from Friday’s close.

4. Tony Greer made 5 times his money with an early investment in Apple. The macro investor and ex-Goldman Sachs trader provides an inside look into his trading tactics and shares his top 3 ideas right now. His early investment in Apple made him enough money to quit Goldman Sachs and start his own firm. The macro investor shared his strategy.

5. Morgan Stanley wealth management’s head of market research told us a risk to longer-term assets that investors are most overlooking as the economy recovers â€” and recommends 3 portfolio shifts for sustained gains. “I don’t think people are considering how much the longer-issue risk they have across all asset classes,” says Morgan Stanley’s Dan Skelly.

6. UBS breaks down what Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death means for the healthcare sector’s future. Potential shifts in health policy under a new Supreme Court may lead to volatility within the broader healthcare sector, UBS said.

7. Buy US stocks as the market’s repeated pullbacks create great bargains for growth companies, says one Wall Street chief strategist. Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus cited the innovation in the US market as the reason why it’s the best place to invest right now.

8. A surprising segment of the stock market will rally the most on a COVID-19 vaccine, Goldman Sachs says. Value stocks “will experience the sharpest rebounds in earnings expectations once investors have confidence in the path to normalization,” Goldman said.

9. European shares are up modestly. Germany’s DAX rose 1%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.9%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%, while Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday. In the US, futures on the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the US Tech 100 rose between 0.2% and 0.7%.

10. On the economic front. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress and the API weekly crude oil stock are due today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.