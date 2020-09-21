Brendan McDermid/Reuters Traders watch the price of X Financial, a Chinese technology personal finance company, following the company’s IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 19, 2018.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks slide as France, Spain, and the UK record thousands of new COVID-19 cases. European bank shares tumbled following reports that they moved large sums of suspicious transactions over a period of nearly twenty years.

2. TikTok owner ByteDance is reportedly eyeing a $US60 billion valuation for TikTok Global. Oracle and Walmart will take 12.5% and 7.5% positions in TikTok Global and pay a combined $US12 billion if the asking price is met.

3. European bank shares tumble after leaked files unveil suspicious money flows worth over $US2 trillion. FinCEN files claimed JPMorgan, Barclays Standard Chartered Deutsche Bank, and BNY Mellon had the highest reported amount of activity.

4. Jack Ma’s Ant Group raises its funding target to $US35 billion, likely making it the largest IPO ever. When Ant goes public, it will likely earn a massive valuation that puts it ahead of Saudi Aramco’s record-shattering $US25.6 billion IPO late last year.

5. Nikola founder Trevor Milton resigns following fraud allegations. Stephen Girsky will become chairman.

6. An ex-Wall Street chief strategist says the market’s comeback has made most investors ‘blissfully unaware’ of its real risks â€” and lays out 6 reasons why another free-fall is on the cards. Stocks feel like they are on the brink of another major sell-off, says Peter Cecchini, the former chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.

7. Goldman Sachs says buy these 21 stocks on track for years of market-beating growth that could make them future giants â€” even rivals to the FAANGs. Big Tech won’t dominate the stock market forever (probably), and Goldman Sachs says these high-growth companies could one day replace them.

8. A ‘disturbing new all-time low’ in the market just flew under the radar as stocks hit record highs â€” and one Wall Street expert warns it implies years of bleak returns for young investors. A popular investing strategy that’s struggling lately is putting young stock-market investors in a bind, says The Leuthold Group’s Doug Ramsey.

9. Global stocks are down. In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 3.3%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 3% and the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 2.9%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.2%, and Japan’s Nikkei was about flat at the close. In the US, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the US Tech 100 fell between 1.3% and 1.8%.

10. On the data docket. The US 6-month and 3-month bill auctions, and Federal Reserve’s Lael Brainard’s speech are due today.

