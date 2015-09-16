Here is what you need to know.

InBev wants to buy SABMiller. SABMiller shares are up 23% in pre-market trade after AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, approached the company about a takeover. SABMiller, which is the world’s second largest brewer, acknowledged InBev has informed them it plans to make an offer, but noted no proposal has yet been received. According to the Financial Times, the deal could be valued at up to $US250 billion.

FedEx hiked shipping rates. The shipping behemoth announced an across the board rate increase of 4.9%, beginning January 4, 2016. The rate increases matches the 4.9% hike that was announced a year ago. FedEx will report its quarterly results around 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Glencore sold stock to reduce its debt load. The commodities giant announced it was selling up to 1.3 billion shares of stock to pay down some of its $US30 billion in debt. The share sale will raise $US2.5 billion with Glencore executives already personally gobbling up 22%, or about $US550 million, of the sale. The rest of the share sale will occur on September 21. Glencore hopes to pay off its debt by sometime in 2016.

The chances of a Fed rate hike is on the rise. The probability of a Fed rate hike in September is up to 32% from Monday’s reading of 28%. Furthermore, the market suggests a 62% chance at least one rate hike will occur in 2015. The Fed’s two-day meeting begins on Wednesday with the announcement coming at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

S&P downgraded Japan. Standard and Poor’s cut Japan’s credit rating to A+ from AA-.The rating agency noted, “We believe the likelihood of an economic recovery in Japan strong enough to restore economic support for sovereign creditworthiness commensurate with our previous assessment has diminished.” They continued, “Despite showing initial promise, we believe that the government’s economic revival strategy–dubbed “Abenomics”–will not be able to reverse this deterioration in the next two to three years.” The Japanese yen is little changed at 120.55 per dollar.

UK wages are rising and the unemployment rate is falling. Wages in the UK rose 2.9% year-over-year, matching economists’ forecasts and making for the largest increase since 2009. The UK economy received more good news as the unemployment rate fell to 5.5%, its lowest since 2008. Economists were anticipating the rate to hold at 5.6%. The British pound is stronger by 0.6% at 1.5428.

Euro zone CPI slowed. Euro zone Final CPI was revised down to up 0.1% YoY from the previous look of up 0.2%. Core prices, which strip out food and energy costs, rose 0.9% YoY, which was a slight downgrade from the prior reading of 1.0%. The euro is down 0.5% at 1.1218.

Stock markets around the globe are higher. China’s Shanghai Composite (+4.9%) was unchanged until a final-hour surge catapulted it to the top of Asia’s leaderboard. In Europe, France’s CAC (+1.1%) paces the gains. S&P 500 futures are down 2.75 points at 1967.25.

US economic data and earnings reports flow. CPI is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET and is followed by the NAHB Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET and net long-term TIC flows at 4 p.m. ET. Crude oil inventories are set for a 10:30 a.m. release. On the earnings front, FedEx reports ahead of the opening bell and Oracle releases its quarterly results after the close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.