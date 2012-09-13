Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trade, with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.4 per cent. Shares in Europe are moderately lower while U.S. futures point to a negative open.

The Federal Reserve will release its September monetary policy decision at 12:30 p.m. today. Economists are bracing for the FOMC to leave rates unchanged, but to extend the timeline on keeping rates subdued to 2015. Many economists also expect the Fed to announce a new round of quantitative easing in its effort to lower interest rates. These 30 stocks rallied after every Fed QE and Twist announcement >

China’s Vice President Xi Jingping finally surfaced after he missed a number of meetings and had gone missing. State media said Xi “expressed condolences on the death of old party comrade Huang Rong,” who passed earlier in September. Xi is expected to be the next president of China. China Crash 2012: Here’s why it’s finally happening.

The Swiss National Bank said it would maintain its floor against the euro. The central bank said it would intervene if the country’s currency strengthened beyond 1.20 francs per euro. Still, most Europeans regret joining the euro.

Italy sold some €6.5 billion worth of medium- and long-term debt at an auction this morning to strong demand. Yields on bonds maturing in 2015 fell to 2.75 per cent from 4.65 per cent a month earlier.

The Dutch elected two pro-euro parties to lead the government during general elections in the country. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the first euro area leader to be re-elected since the euro crisis began.

Ford is expected to shakeup its European operations which have lagged North American activity as the region struggles with growth. Ford executives have debated cutting capacity in the area, including closing a plant in Belgium, Mike Ramsey and Neal Boudette of the WSJ report.

AT&T reached a tentative labour agreement with the Communications Workers of America who represent some 40,000 employees. The four-year deal calls for modest increases to employee health care premiums.

Initial jobless claims jumped to 382,000 for the first week of September, above forecasts fora 370,000 print. Previous figures were revised slightly higher, to 367,000.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Yemen, following similar attacks in Libya and Egypt. There are also reports that protestors in Iran targeted the Swiss Embassy, which handles U.S. interests in the country.

Bonus: Katie Holmes unveiled her new fashion line at New York Fashion Week.



