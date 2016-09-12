Here is what you need to know.

Hillary Clinton has pneumonia. The Democratic presidential candidate has been diagnosed with pneumonia after feeling “overheated” at a memorial marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The EU’s former chief executive is under an ethics investigation. Jose Manuel Barroso is under an ethics investigation to see if he broke any laws by taking a job at Goldman Sachs to help the firm deal with Brexit, Reuters reports.

Oil is getting smoked. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is lower for a second day, down 2.1% at $44.94 per barrel. The two-day sell off has wiped away Thursday’s gain of more than 4%.

Linde and Praxair are ending merger talks. The Wall Street Journal reports the deal, which would have created a $60 billion industrial gas giant, is being called off because Linde says “governance aspects did not result in a mutual understanding.”

Samsung is selling its printer business to HP. The $1.05 billion deal will help HP expand its footprint in the printer and copier business and is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year, Bloomberg says.

Samsung got destroyed after announcing the Galaxy 7 Note is being recalled. Shares of Samsung tumbled 7%, wiping away $22 billion in market cap, after the company told users to return their phones after it was discovered that faulty batteries were catching fire.

Tesla announced big improvements to Autopilot. CEO Elon Musk says the new updates will make vehicles with Autopilot three times safer than those without the feature.

Stock markets around the world are lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (-3.4%) was hit hard in Asia and Spain’s IBEX (-2.5%) leads the losses in Europe. S&P 500 futures are down 14.75 points at 2,101.25.

Earnings reporting is light. Manchester United reports ahead of the opening bell and United Foods releases its quarterly results after markets close.

Fed speak is plentiful. Atlanta’s Lockhart, Minneapolis’ Kashkari, and Fed Governor Brainard will speak at 8:05 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:15 p.m., respectively. The US 10-year yield is up 1 basis point at 1.69%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.