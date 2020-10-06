Reuters





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Oil gains after biggest one-day rally in five months as presidential homecoming lifts sentiment. A worker strike in Norway’s oil and gas industry and the start of evacuations in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta helped lift prices.

2. Goldman Sachs’ chief economist says Asia is ‘best positioned’ to stage an economic recovery from COVID-19. A fiscal deal between Republicans and Democrats would bolster growth in Asia, Andrew Tilton said.

3. Billionaire investor Dan Loeb follows Warren Buffett and Marc Benioff into Snowflake. Loeb’s Third Point fund revealed the cloud-data platform was one of its best-performing bets in September.

4. A Neuberger Berman investment chief says he’s identified 3 overlooked ways to profit from world-changing 5G technology â€” and shares the stock picks best-suited for all of them. 5G wireless technology is a major market theme, but Hari Ramanan says investors are overlooking some very promising ways of investing in it.

5. A CIO who earned up to 90% per trade during the March crash offers his 2 best strategies for protecting against Trump-driven volatility â€” and says the president’s diagnosis will be the catalyst for a further sell-off.”No one could predict Trump getting COVID, but we knew that because of the sensitive levels, any catalyst would turn the market,” James McDonald said.

6. Danton Goei has put more than $US1 million into his own international fund, which is beating 97% of its peers year-to-date. The trilingual portfolio manager shares where he is seeing buying opportunities as US-China tensions heat up. Goei’s international-stock fund is crushing its competition.

7. The space industry will grow by over $US1 trillion in the next decade, says Bank of America. Here are the 14 stocks best-positioned to benefit from the boom. Ron Epstein expects the space industry to grow by $US1 trillion in the next decade. Here are 14 space-exposed stocks.

8. Why a Biden election victory will lift a group of beaten-down stocks at the expense of market leaders, according to JPMorgan. With rising polls in favour of Joe Biden, JPMorgan said it appears more likely that there will be a clear winner this November.

9. Asian stocks are up. European and US futures were about flat. In Asia, markets in China were closed for a holiday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5% at the close.

10. On the data docket. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s speech and JOLTS job openings are due today.

