Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Apple, Amazon, and Facebook shares tumble as investors express their dissatisfaction with the trio’s earnings. Apple’s stock price slide as much as 4%, while Amazon and Facebook dipped as much as 2%. Google-parent Alphabet jumped 6% in pre-market trading.

2. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to freeze software updates around the US election. Bank customers who use the retail and investment banking systems will not be interrupted by any software updates on Tuesday.

3. ECB hints at more stimulus in December. “We’re not going to just stand still,” the central bank president Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The euro fell broadly after Lagarde’s comments.

4. Zoom overtakes ExxonMobil in market value. The nine-year-old video communication software provider is now worth $US140 billion, surpassing the oil major’s market capitalisation of $US137 billion.

5. Global stocks are down. European stocks were slightly lower by 0.1% to 0.4%. Asian stocks fell between 1.5% and 1.9% at the close. US futures were down by 1%.

6.Earnings expected. Novo Nordisk, AbbVie, ExxonMobil, and Chevron are highlights.

7.On the data docket. The Baker Hughes US oil rig count and CFTC gold net positions are due.

8. An exclusive interview with famed short-seller Andrew Left. The Citron Research founder details his bull cases for a magic-mushroom company, a COVID-19 test maker, and a previously unloved online retailer.

9. Guidance from the founder of a volatility-hedging program that made 3,700% in the March crash. Rob Emrich explains how to take advantage of another chaotic market event.

10. New stock picks from Goldman Sachs. The firm shares 10 high-growth stocks poised to use cash to expand their businesses in 2021.

