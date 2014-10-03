USCG BP wants a Deepwater Horizon court ruling overturned.

JP Morgan Has Had A Colossal Data Breach. The bank revealed that 76 million households and 7 million small businesses may have had their private data compromised in a recent cyberattack.

PIMCO Is On The Defensive. CEO Doug Hodge said in a letter to clients that “our DNA is fundamentally unchanged” after the departure of Bill Gross.



Hong Kong’s Protests Are Still Escalating. Police are struggling to keep order in an area of Hong Kong where pro-Beijing protestors are attacking pro-democracy demonstrators.



The US Jobs Report Is Out Later. We’ll get nonfarm payrolls, earnings, and unemployment at 8.30 a.m. ET. Here’s what to expect.

BP Wants A Deepwater Ruling Overturned. BP asked a US court to reconsider a September ruling that found the company “grossly negligent” for the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico



A Tiny Pacific Nation Won Its Case Against A US Hedge Fund. The island of Nauru has been granted a reprieve against allegations from Firebird Global Master Fund that it owes $US27 million, according to the Financial Times.



European Markets Rallied This Morning. France’s CAC 40 opened up 0.77%, the same as the FTSE 100. German markets are closed for a national holiday. In Asia, the Hang Seng had its first good day in a while, it’s up 0.77%. The Nikkei closed up 0.30%.

EasyJet Is Capitalising On Air France’s Woes. The budget airline lifted its profit forecast, while Air France’s plan to launch a competitor service is held back by pilot strike action.



UBS Could Get A Massive French Fine. The Swiss bank could face a fine of up to $US6.3 billion if found guilty in a French investigation into whether it helped wealthy customers there avoid tax.



Facebook Could Move Into Healthcare. Reuters sources suggest Facebook is looking into developing support communities for people with various illnesses or issues.

