Here's what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks are ticking up after Wednesday’s Wall Street carnage. But tougher lockdown rules in Europe and rising cases of COVID-19 in the US are rattling investors.

2. Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell as much as 6% after missing expectations in Q3. Its rivals have all so far fared better.

3. The S&P 500 will tumble up to 20% before the inauguration, according to one investment chief, who is a lot more bearish than many others.

4. Odds favour a post-election rally in stocks. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee gives his outlook.

5. The stock market’s fear gauge has hit fresh highs days ahead of the election. Here’s how much the VIX has risen in just a few days.

6. Earnings expected. Today is a big day for tech results. Alphabet-Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook all report results along with Twitter, Spotify, and Starbucks.

7. On the data docket today. Q3 GDP and weekly initial jobless claims are coming up later.

8. A comprehensive stock-buying election playbook. Raymond James offers dozens of stocks to buy across 7 market sectors in each of the 3 most likely outcomes.

9. Tips from a ‘premier growth’ stock expert.Ron Zibelli, Invesco’s growth-stock chief, outlines the multi-stage strategy he used to build two successful mutual funds â€” and offers picks for each.

10. Investing advice from a market wizard who turned $US25,000 into $US30 million. Tom Baldwin shares 6 timeless trading rules that helped him reach millionaire status.

