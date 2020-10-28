



Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Investors are fleeing risk, dumping stocks and buying bonds. Core European economies like France could be on the verge of new lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19. See how the markets are reacting here.

2. Deutsche Bank posted a surprise return to profit in the third quarter. A huge rise in its fixed-income and currency trading ops and a tough cost-cutting exercise are bearing fruit, CEO Christian Sewing says.

3. Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is said to be shorting the US dollar. Here’s why he thinks a “blue wave” next week will drag on equity returns for years to come.

4. Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn just called the top in stocks. These are the 10 reasons why he thinks tech stocks are forming a bubble.

5. A top Wall Street investment strategist breaks down how to invest heading into an unpredictable US election. Here is how you trade a contested outcome.

6. Earnings expected. Visa, Mastercard, UPS, Amgen, Boeing, Gilead Sciences, Blackstone, and GE report results.

7. On the data docket today:Wholesale inventories, the goods trade balance, a 5-year note auction and weekly EIA crude oil inventory data are due.

8. Not all restaurant stocks are doomed this winter. Bank of America has identified 7 that are well-positioned to weather frigid temperatures as others get hurt.

9. Why a blue wave would be good for growth investors. Brent Puff of American Century Investments unveils his 4-part strategy for capitalising on such a scenario.

10. The clean-energy revolution is coming quickly. A portfolio manager at GMO breaks down 4 stock picks for those looking to invest in the space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.