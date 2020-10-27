



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. HSBC shares jump 5% after Europe’s biggest bank reports slimmer credit losses. The bank reported a drop in revenue in the third quarter, but was upbeat about the prospect of paying dividends.

2. Airbnb has approved a 2-for-1 private stock split to attract retail investors at its IPO in December. The company’s share value has ripped higher this year.

3. JPMorgan is bullish on alternative energy stocks no matter who wins the election. Here’s what the upside potential might look like.

4. Nobel-winning economist Robert Shiller says low investor confidence and high prices are raising the risk of a market crash. In an opinion piece, he cautions investors against being overweight stocks.

5. European stocks have skidded to their lowest in a month. COVID-19 cases are surging across the region, sending volatility to a four-month-high.

6. Earnings expected. Microsoft, Eli Lilly, 3M, and Caterpillar are due.

7. On the data docket today. Durable goods, consumer confidence, the Redbook survey and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index are on the calendar.

8. Bank of America knows how you can dominate the rest of earnings season. The bank has identified 11 under-owned stocks to buy now, since they’re poised to beat forecasts.

9. How a Biden win would jolt the US economy out of sluggish growth. Ronald Temple of Lazard Asset Management unpacks this, and pinpoints 3 sectors to target in a stock-pickers’ market.

10. Investing advice from Chamath Palihapitiya, who’s up 997% since 2011. The billionaire shares 5 sectors shaping his long-term investment playbook.

