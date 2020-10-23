Scott Olson/Getty Images





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. PayPal explores crypto takeovers including Goldman-backed startup BitGo. The move expands on PayPal’s recent entry into the digital currencies market.No deal has been finalised yet.

2. Barclays smashed expectations and swung to profit with 3rd quarter earnings. The UK’s second-biggest lender reduced provisions for bad loans despite the pandemic and uncertainty over Brexit.

3. UK retail sales rose at record pace in 3rd quarter. Data showed sales for most sectors returned to pre-pandemic levels as British shoppers snapped up clothes and footwear and dined out in the three months to September.

4. Wall Street’s first-half profits surged 82% to their highest since 2009. The US government’s policy response to COVID-19 spurred the highest average daily volume on the New York Stock Exchange since the financial crisis.

5. Economic implications of 4 potential US election outcomes. While the most likely outcome is a blue wave, the second-most likely is a Biden presidency with a Republican-controlled Senate, Deutsche Bank said.

6. European stocks are up. Most Asian indices closed lower, but Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2% at the close. European stocks were up in the range of 0.7% to 1%. US futures were slightly up by 0.3%.

7. Earnings expected. American Express, Daimler, Royal Caribbean Cruises are highlights.

8. On the data docket. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers Index and the Baker Hughes US weekly oil rig count are due.

9. Three high-growth areas investors are neglecting. World-beating fund manager Mike Trigg pinpoints them, and shares the keys to betting on each.

10. A former Fed advisor says the central bank has distorted markets. But Danielle DiMartino Booth still says analytical investors can find opportunities in two areas.

