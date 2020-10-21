Reuters/John Gress





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. European stocks and oil fell sharply. Progress on US stimulus took a backseat as investors in Europe focused on the impact of tighter lockdown restrictions. See what markets are doing here.

2. Snap soars after smashing profit and user-growth forecasts. The Snapchat owner’s stock soared 25% in pre-market trading after the company added over 11 million daily active users in the third-quarter.

2. ‘Blue sweep’ could boost US recovery and lift euro-area GDP, Goldman Sachs says. Here’s why the team forecast that at least $US2 trillion of fiscal stimulus, after the presidential inauguration, would have spillover effects for the euro-area.

4. SPAC craze driven by speculation frenzy, Jim Chanos says. History shows “blank-check” companies do not perform well, but a burst of speculation has brought them back into focus, the legendary short-seller said.

5. Three reasons why investors should buy small-cap stocks now. LPL Financial says the streak of underperformance for small-caps is over. Here’s why investors should warm up to them.

6. Earnings coming in. Tesla, Verizon, NextEra Energy, Biogen, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Xilinx are highlights.

7. On the data docket. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard’s speech, the Fed’s Beige Book, and MBA Mortgage Applications are due.

8. How to trade a K-shaped economic recovery. Strategies plus 2 stock picks from Todd Ahlsten of Parnassus Investments, who’s doubled his competitors in 2020.

9. Stock picks for socially conscious investors. Karina Funk, head of sustainable investing at Brown Advisory, highlights 4 companies she thinks are leading on social justice.

10. How to trade a landscape deglobalized by COVID-19. Deutsche Bank outlines the 5 forces favouring smaller companies as this shift occurs.

