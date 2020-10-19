Andrew Kelly/Reuters





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks jump after Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline for stimulus vote. The California Democrat said she was “optimistic” over stimulus negotiations. See what the markets are doing here.

2. Chinese retail sales rose at their fastest annual pace this year in September. This was the steepest increase since last December, as easing COVID-19 restrictions propelled consumer spending. The 4.9% growth in GDP, however, did not meet analyst expectations.

3. Warren Buffett plowed $US5 billion into Bank of America during the debt crisis in 2011. The billionaire investor was in the bathtub when he had the idea to invest in the embattled lender. Here’s how he helped the bank and made a fortune in the process.

4. Robinhood had another controversial week that frustrated users. The trading app was not hacked, but some users were successfully targeted by cyber criminals who sold stocks from their accounts. Here’s what went down.

5. Global stocks are up. Most Asian indices closed higher, but Shanghai’s Composite fell 0.7% at the close. European stocks were up in the range of 0.2% to 0.6%. US futures were up in the range of 0.7% to 1%.

6. Earnings expected today. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Halliburton, and Philips are highlights.

7. On the data docket. Speeches from both Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and the Fed’s Bank of New York President John Williams are due.

8. A 99th-percentile investor shares her secrets for picking winners. Nancy Zevenbergen of $US5 billion Zevenbergen Capital Investments reveals four stocks that will be market leaders in 10 years.

9. A stock-market bear case from an ex-Cantor Fitzgerald equities chief. Peter Cecchini lambasts three “nonsensical narratives” that are giving investors false hope.

10. 7 stocks set to surge 25% or more, according to one firm. The equity-strategy team at RBC Capital Markets is looking at the small-cap space for high-upside opportunities in the near term.

