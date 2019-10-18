Getty Images

Here is what you need to know.

1. China’s economy grew at its slowest rate since the 1990s. China’s economy grew at 6% between July and September, a rate not seen since 1992.

2. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook met with a Chinese state regulator days after controversially booting a Hong Kong map app from the App Store. Apple removed an app from its App Store last week that helped Hong Kong protesters track the location of police in the territory.

3. EU leaders confirm Christine Lagarde’s appointment as head of ECB. Lagarde’s confirmation for a non-renewable term of eight years comes after EU leaders nominated her for the position on July 2.

4. Credit Suisse is to start charging wealthy clients for cash deposits. Individual and business customers will be charged a rate of -0.75% on cash balances above 2 million Swiss francs ($US2.02 million), Switzerland’s second-biggest lender said. Balances of less than 2 million francs will be unaffected.

5. Mysterious traders may have made $US3.5 billion off stock bets timed to Trump’s trade-war comments, Vanity Fair finds. Vanity Fair reported on a series of trades that were oddly timed to trade war developments. Reports poked holes in the piece’s analysis, however.

6. Renault shares slumped after carmaker issued a sales warning. Renault shares were down 11% in early trading.

7. These arethe top 10 brands in the world in 2019. Facebook didn’t make the top 10, while other tech giants dominated the list.

8. Stocks are muted on weak Chinese data. US futures underlying the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are flat. In Europe, the DAX (+0.1%) is up marginally while Euro Stoxx 50 is flat. In Asia, stocks were mixed with the Nikkei (+0.2%) up, but the Shanghai Composite (-1.3%) and Hang Seng (-0.5%) fell.

9. There are lots of earnings out today. The highlight is American Express.

10. Today is a quieter day for data. The main feature is Richard Clarida, vice chairman of the Federal Reserve speaking.

