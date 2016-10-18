Here is what you need to know.

Netflix crushed earnings. The streaming video giant earned $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion, topping the $0.06 and $2.28 billion that were expected. Netflix says it added 3.2 million international subscribers, well ahead of the 2 million that analysts were looking for. The stock was up more than 20% in after hours action.

IBM earnings beat on the top and bottom lines. IBM earned $3.29 per share on revenue of $19.2 billion, beating the $3.24 and $19 billion that Wall Street was anticipating. The company has seen declining year-over-year revenue for 18 consecutive quarters.

Disney is afraid of Twitter’s abuse problem. The entertainment giant was afraid the bullying and behaviour of some of Twitter’s users would tarnish its image as a family brand if it bought the company, Bloomberg reports.

Visa’s CEO is stepping down. Charlie Scharf is stepping down as Visa’s CEO effective December 1 because “he could no longer spend the time in San Francisco necessary to do the job effectively.” Scharf told Bloomberg he wants to be closer to his family on the East Coast.

China’s debt is surging again. New loans in China grew by 1.22 trillion yuan, easily surpassing the 1 trillion yuan that was expected. Reuters reports, the pick up in lending was driven by a sharp jump in local government debt swaps aimed at reducing interest payments, in addition to strong mortgage demand.

UK inflation is picking up. Consumer prices in Britain rose 1% year-over-year in September, topping the 0.8% gain that economists had forecast. The return of inflation comes following the pound’s 17% plunge in the wake of the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union.

Protests are happening again in Greece. Greeks demanded their government protect wages, pensions and restore collective bargaining on Monday as leaders begin fresh negotiations with lenders.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+1.6%) led the gains in Asia and Germany’s DAX (+1.2%) is out front in Europe. S&P 500 futures are up 10.50 points at 2,133.50.

Earnings reporting picks up. Domino’s Pizza, Harley Davidson, and United Health report ahead of the opening bell while Intel and Yahoo release their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data flows. CPI will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and the NAHB Housing Market Index is due out at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 1.75%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.